OLEAN — Olean city firefighters teamed up with Raymour & Flanigan Monday afternoon to collect winter coats for families who can use them.
Terry Gaylor, president of Local 1796 of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said the city’s firefighters are gathering coats of all shapes and sizes to be distributed in the community.
The first donation of coats came shortly after 3 p.m., when John Firkel drove up with an armful. Firefighters gathered around as Raymour & Flanigan manager Amy Rupp accepted the coats from Firkel in front of a fire truck.
Anyone wishing to donate coats but was unable to get to the donation site Monday can drop off the coats at the furniture store or at Central Fire Station on North Union Street through Friday.
Gaylor said it was the first time Olean firefighters had organized a coat drive.
“There is plenty of need,” he said.
The coats will be laundered and will be distributed to people who need coats in the coming weeks.