OLEAN — This past month, the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center has marked National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“Now, more than ever, we need to ensure the safety and well-being of all children in our community,” said Karen Hill, Child Advocacy Center executive director.
“As happy as I am that this issue receives the attention it deserves this time of year, what is truly needed is a deep commitment to the protection of children every day, 365 days a year” said Hill.
In the 13 years since the Child Advocacy Center opened, its Multidisciplinary Team has investigated more than 3,500 cases involving allegations of child physical and/or sexual abuse, child pornography, child trafficking and exploitation, exposure to domestic violence and fatalities of children.
One member of the team is Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori Rieman. She said the Center supports victims and helps build strong cases against child abusers.
“Prior to the child advocacy center, child victims often stood alone throughout the entire aftermath,” she said. “Now, the child does not stand alone. There is a place where he or she can find support and strength. As a prosecutor, I have the same kind of support from the team and do not feel alone when I sit in the courtroom.”
Hill said the Multidisciplinary Team works together to collect evidence, investigate, and prosecute abuse allegations and provide immediate treatment and support to child victims and their families. The team includes members of law enforcement, child protective services, district attorneys, probation department, medical providers, therapists, family advocates, schools and Child Advocacy Center staff.
“As an essential service within Allegany and Cattaraugus counties, the Child Advocacy Center and our partner agencies are dedicated to putting the needs of children who are victims of abuse first,” Hill said. “We are here and available to help support children and families in our community.”
Anthony Turano, Cattaraugus County Social Services commissioner, said, “We encourage families and neighbors to support each other to the extent possible so that caretakers, who are already stressed by the challenging times we are facing, can get a much-needed break.
“Even a word of encouragement can help,” he said, adding that anyone who needs assistance may call his office at 373-8065.
To mark Child Abuse Prevention Month the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center provided schools and families an electronic activity packet of fun activities such as making your own bubbles.
“Also included, and very relevant for this time of sheltering at home, is useful information for monitoring kids online use and talking with children about coronavirus” said Lori DeCarlo, Randolph Academy superintendent.
For more information about the Southern Tier Child Advocacy Center please contact the Center at 372-8532 or visit www.stcacny.org.
The New York State Child Abuse Hotline is (800) 342-3720.