SALAMANCA — The longest-running American musical in Broadway history will come to the Ray Evans Seneca Theater next month when the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association brings local talent to the stage for its version of the 1920s’ razzle-dazzle themed “Chicago.”
Performers from Jamestown, Salamanca, Olean, Bradford, Pa. and more will act out the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer, who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to leave her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s sleekest criminal lawyer.
The local version will see Allegany’s Christine Panebianco in the role of Hart, while Teal Weatherley of Jamestown plays Kelly. Also performing will be Skyler Schapp of Randolph as Mary Sunshine, Little Valley’s Jeremy Fuller as Amos Hart, Adam Owens of Jamestown as Matron Mama Morton and Bradford’s David Merwine as Billy Flynn.
The ensemble features Portville’s Nikolas Carapellati, Little Valley’s Gabe Grey. Olean’s Cait Butler will perform, as will Erica Volz and Kate Yaworski of Allegany. Also in the cast will be Caroline Todd of Smethport, Pa. and Salamanca’s Shazz Gillette, Riley Brown, Rhayne Smith and Brandon Milanowski.
The Cell Block Tango Girls will be played by Portville’s Devyn Neiman, Cait Clark of Jamestown, Vanessa Kavanagh of Bradford, Jenna Kellogg of Allegany and Sierra Cuellar of Jamestown.
“Chicago” opened in 1975, with casts including Liza Minelli and Chita Rivera during its run. It was nominated for 13 Tony awards at that time and was the winner of seven 1997 Tony awards. It is based on the book by Fred Ebb, with music by Bob Fosse and John Koder, and the performance is in association with Samuel French.
It will be directed by Todd Wagner and choreographed by Rudi Andalora. Musical direction is by Luke Yerpestock, and the orchestra will be led by Ruth Fuller.
The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 16 and 17 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 11, 17 and 18 at the theater, 10 Main St., Salamanca. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or through Showclix.