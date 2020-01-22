OLEAN — For the past 25 years, staff at the Genesis House homeless shelter have relied on the generosity of the community and help from volunteers to remain viable.
On Feb. 7, the shelter’s board of directors will host the annual Genesis House Charity Gala, which has the theme “For the Love of All” at the Old Library Restaurant.
The event, slated to be held from 6 to 11 p.m., will feature live music by Coyote Moon and the presentation of the Marion B. Scott Award to longtime volunteer, Lois McLaughlin. Dinner reservations are $50 per person.
Katie Ralston, chairperson of the event, said this is the first year that the event will be held in February, as it had been held during the fall months in the past.
“I guess we sort of gave it a make-over,” Ralston said of the gala. “We changed the time of the year and the theme. I think people will see that it’s a little more formal than it had been in the past. There are more options for raffles, auctions and donations.”
She said the music will also be of a different genre, as the Coyote Moon duo, consisting of George Stephen and Denise Drummond, plays a mixture of folk, rock, pop and country music.
Ralston said attendees will also see a difference in meal options.
“In the past it had always been a one-meal selection,” she recalled. “This time, each person will have a choice of meal.”
In addition to a vegetarian meal, other entrees will include salmon with dill sauce, chicken saltimbocca and filet mignon. The meal will also include dessert and freshly brewed coffee or hot tea.
As the shelter did not conduct a gala last year, Ralston and other board members believe this year’s benefit is more important than ever to Genesis House.
She noted numerous donations from area artists for the silent art auction will also help raise funds. Donated art will consist of a number of paintings, sculptures and pottery.
“The key one is a 3 foot by 3 foot painting donated by Mikel Wintermantel,” she said of the well-known Allegany artist. “It’s beautiful.”
A number of other items and gifts also have been donated for the raffle.
“People have just been so generous with their donations,” Ralston added. “There will be six (raffle) baskets that are available through pre-sale tickets as well as the night of the event.”
Key basket items include a package from Dave Carucci, who donated a limo bus ride and tickets for dinner at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Also available are a Buffalo Sabres gift basket with tickets for a hockey game, as well as a gift basket donated by St. Bonaventure University.
Linore Lounsbury, executive director of Genesis House, said the gala not only raises funds, but is a way to show appreciation to volunteers who are critical to the operation of the shelter.
“The money is real important, but it’s kind of a thank you to the volunteers who have helped all these years — and this is our 25th year at Genesis House,” Lounsbury continued. “It’s a real tribute to the volunteers and pastors who put it up, and the community that supported it all this time.”
McLaughlin is said to be an excellent example of the volunteer who gives all.
“She is phenomenal, she is at the (shelter) every day of the week,” Ralston said of McLaughlin. “She is absolutely incredible.”
As tickets are selling quickly, Ralston suggested that those interested in attending should visit the Genesis House website genesishouse@olean.org and click on the link for the event to pay online. Tickets can also be purchased by contacting Ralston at katieralston1@gmail.com