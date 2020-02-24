HUMPHREY — Parts of County Road 51 on Chapel Hill looked like a tornado hit last week.
Large wood chips and jagged remains of trees lined the sides of the road.
A grinder affixed to the arm of a Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works excavator was turning trees and brush in the right-of-way into large wood chips.
After the grinder made a pass along the brush and trees in the right-of-way, the roadway was covered in large wood chips that had to be removed with a rotary broom attached to the front of a tractor.
Flagmen maintained one-lane traffic during the tree and brush trimming.
“After they grind things, a crew will go back in with chainsaws and cut remaining tree stumps flush with the ground,” said Mark Burr, director of engineering for the county Department of Public Works.
Clearing trees and brush from the right-of-way is largely a safety issue. It makes it easier for motorists to spot deer along the side of the road at night, for example.
Burr agreed that it doesn’t look good after the grinder has gone through. The county DPW has been using the grinder for roadside tree and brush removal for the past four or five years.
“It saves a lot of aggravation,” Burr said. “If you didn’t use the grinder” a chainsaw crew would have to go through, followed by a crew to pick up the trees and brush and throw it into a chipper. You’d also need a flag crew. “You don’t get as much done” if it’s all done by hand. There is also a greater chance of injuries.
In a day or two, a couple of employees with chain saws will go along the roadside trimming branches that were ground up close to the tree and cutting shredded stumps close to the ground, Burr said.
Public Works Commissioner Kathleen Ellis said initially the area where the grinder is used isn’t pretty. New growth of leaves and plants this spring will cover the trimmed areas and chips.
“With two shifts and a little snow” we weren’t able to clean things up as quickly as we’d like, Burr said. “We’re a little behind. We’re trying to keep up.”
“With the good weather we’ve had this winter, we’ve done some grinding in the northern part of the county” in West Valley and East Otto, Burr said.
Next on the schedule is the River Road in the towns of Olean and Allegany.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)