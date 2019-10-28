As the news business continues to evolve regarding how readers receive stories and photos, both in print and digitally, the actual delivery of the newspaper has been under review.
After months of examination, effective Tuesday, the Olean Times Herald will move from its current carrier and motor route distribution to daily delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.
Jim Bonn, publisher of the Times Herald, said that by partnering with the daily mail service the Times Herald can offer consistent “across-the board” reliability. Simply put, subscribers will receive their daily edition of the Times Herald with your daily mail service.
Bonn said the increased challenges of recruiting and maintaining a group of motor route carriers led to the move to postal delivery, which is becoming more common across the newspaper industry.
“We have been very fortunate and appreciative over the years to have such a solid — and in many cases really dedicated — group of drivers,” Bonn said. “But that model of delivery has been more and more difficult to maintain. The timing and logistics involved with the transition are the reasons for such short notice to subscribers.”
Meanwhile, as a result of the change to the Postal Service, the Times Herald will introduce our Weekend Edition, which will combine the Saturday and Sunday editions into one. It will continue to provide your local and regional news as well as local and regional sports, health and food columns and local, state and national political and social commentary — along with our weekend package of full-color comics, TV section and classifieds as well as coupons and advertising inserts.
“Our family at the Olean Times Herald is looking forward to turning the page to the next chapter in the ever-changing world of reporting, advertising and newspaper production and distribution,” said Jim Bonn, publisher. “Our staff is unified in our commitment to continue to provide to our readers and advertisers the best local Weekend Edition possible.”
The Weekend Edition will be delivered to subscribers at home, racks in stores and Times Herald vending machines on Saturday morning and will be available through increased drop-offs through the weekend.
Breaking news and important sports coverage will continue to be available on the Times Herald website as well as our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
The Times Herald published six days for most of the 20th century before introducing a Sunday paper in the late 1980s.
Bonn said that by combining the Saturday and Sunday editions, the Times Herald’s news and sports staff members will be able to continue to deliver unmatched local coverage in all areas of interest.
“At this time our entire staff would like to thank our dedicated readers, advertisers and delivery contractors,” Bonn said. “Without your dedication in wanting to receive your local news and sports, the institution that is the Olean Times Herald could not exist. We look forward to serving you with the very best in community journalism as the years move forward.”