OLEAN — Several moves and a new event will mark the 2020 calendar for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber officials announced Monday that the events committee has approved the 2020 schedule, which includes 15 events from April to December.
The biggest change on the schedule is the new date for the Gus Macker basketball tournament.
“August’s dates for the Macker have proved tough for teams to commit with students in fall sports,” said Mayor Bill Aiello, Chamber board director and a member of the events committee. “Jamestown is not hosting their Macker in 2020, so the Olean Macker committee got approval to take over their June dates.”
Under Macker rules, the 3-on-3 basketball tournaments must be far enough geographically or timewise as to not compete with each other for players. Jamestown traditionally ran in June, with Hornell in late July and Olean in August.
Also finding a new date is the Sports, Recreation and Fitness Expo, which has been held in January for five years but will move to the end of May. The date change will also move the event back to Good Times of Olean from Allegany. The new date has the added benefit of the spring season — the Chamber should be able to place vendors outside, as well as having access to Forness Pond for demonstrations or other purposes as long as the weather holds.
Saturday has proven to be the favorite day for StrOlean, so two of the StrOlean events will be on Saturdays in 2019. The trio of downtown events hosting vendors, music, food and activities will be held June 5 — a Friday — during Macker Weekend. StrOlean II will be held Aug. 15, and StrOlean III will be held Oct. 3. The October date is about three weeks earlier than in 2019.
A new half-marathon and barbecue event will be held Sept. 5. Starting in Allegany, the roughly 13.1-mile race will end in Olean at a barbecue food festival, Chamber officials said, but no name has been selected for the event yet.
“The Events Committee also kicked around another fitness event for the Chamber to host. As a runner, I presented a marathon or half marathon for an event,” said Erica Dreher, Chamber membership outreach coordinator. “The half marathon will start in Allegany and circle to Olean. “Chris Michel, at the office, suggested a festival at the end of the race with a barbecue theme.”
The biggest push will be in the summer months, officials noted.
“When you look at the proposed schedule, the Chamber has five major events within four weeks,” said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer. “Our staff at the Chamber are go-getters and are up for the challenge; and our volunteers – we cannot thank them enough for how they help our office tremendously when we put the call out for help.”
Specific details, vendor applications, participant registration forms will be available at www.oleanny.com in advance of each event.
The following is the Chamber’s 2020 calendar:
- April 24-26 — Home Show
- May 16 — Community-Wide Garage Sale
- May 30, 31 — Sports, Recreation, and Fitness Expo
- Friday, June 5 — StrOlean I
- June 5-7 — Gus Macker
- Wednesday, June 10 — Chamber Clambake
- Thursday, June 25 — Corporate Challenge 5K Run/2 mile Walk
- Monday, July 13 — Chamber Golf Classic
- Sunday, July 26 — Taste of Olean
- Saturday, August 15 — StrOlean II
- Sept. 12 — Half-marathon and barbecue
- Saturday, October 3 — StrOlean III
- Thursday, Nov. 5 — Annual Dinner
- Friday, Nov. 27 — Santa Claus Lane Parade
- Wednesdays, Dec. 2, 9 — Visits with Santa at Lincoln Square
For more information, call 372-4433 or email tourism@oleanny.com.