OLEAN — A nonprofit will be paying its city taxes under a new agreement.
The Olean Common Council on Tuesday approved a host community agreement with CDS Housing, which is developing 422 E. State St., the former Market Basket warehouse, into a 46-unit affordable and disabled housing.
Under the proposal, the nonprofit — which otherwise would be exempt from property taxes — will pay the city annually the equivalent of what the property’s city tax bill would be.
“We understand that we’re going to be using city services, and we should pay our fair share,” said Ray Wetherbee, director of affordable housing for CDS, adding the group has a similar agreement in other cities with housing projects, including Elmira.
However, CDS is not pursuing similar agreements with Cattaraugus County and Olean City School District for similar payments.
The structure is currently assessed at $195,000, and had a 2019 city tax bill of $2,926.97. The county and school taxes for 2019 were $7,712.87.
“It is possible that after they fix it up … the assessment will go up,” said Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5.
Wetherbee said the assessment of the property will change to reflect the upgrades, and CDS will continue to pay the city whatever its city tax bill would have been otherwise, barring the agency’s legal right to challenge an assessment like any other property owner.
The vote on Tuesday saw no opposition. Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 4, declared his intention to abstain as he is a partner in the limited liability corporation which now owns the structure.
The development would include extensive interior renovations, but the facade will remain mostly unchanged. Internally, the building will be split into 22 one-bedroom apartments and 24 two-bedroom apartments, while some community areas will also be created.
Wetherbee said those apartments will be able to be converted to handicapped-accessible homes relatively easily. Olean’s Directions in Independent Living will be in charge of placing persons with disabilities in apartments, as well as coordinating services for those who need them.
He added the affordable housing targets individuals and small families making “between $25,000 and $35,000 a year, so a single mother who is a nurse, for example,” and CDS will not participate in the Section 8 federal housing voucher program.
First proposed in early 2018, the project then carried an estimated $10 million cost, funded through tax credits and private investments. Developers originally sought a share of the city’s $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, but the project was one of several sent to the state but unfunded. CDS officials hope to hear on competitive tax credits by May, with construction possibly beginning that fall.
“This is what you call a shovel-ready project, contingent only on the issuing of a building permit to get started,” Wetherbee added.
The project has received approvals from the city Zoning Board of Appeals and planning board, said Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)