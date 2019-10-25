HINSDALE — Daniel Zawatski has announced his candidacy for highway superintendent in the town of Hinsdale as the endorsed candidate for the Democratic and Working Family parties.
A former town board member of 12 years, he said he plans to use those experiences to lead the highway department, improving services and town roads for taxpayers, while operating within the town budget. He is a proponent of shared services with adjoining towns, with which he is familiar, as well as highway and municipal law.
Zawatski is a graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School, the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officers Academy and the Purdue University instructor training program. A 41-year retired steamfitter of Local 449, Zawatski has held positions as job superintendent and foreman on various projects.
Zawatski was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard at the rank of staff sergeant. He is a past commander and life member of Hinsdale American Legion Post 1434. He is also a past county officer for the Cattaraugus County American Legion.
He possesses as state vehicle inspector’s license with heavy and light endorsements, as well as a state Class A commercial driver’s license.
“I wants to give taxpayers a choice in the upcoming election,” he said.