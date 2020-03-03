Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award Recipient is Karly Welty. Karly is the daughter of Inga and Larry Welty and is a senior at Portville Central School.
Karly has participated in many school and community programs. She has volunteered at American Red Cross blood drives for three years; Dollars for Scholars Phone-a-Thon for two years; Applebee’s breakfast server for three years; and Presents for Panthers for two years, making blankets, shopping for gifts, wrapping presents and delivering them.
Karly has also volunteered at seventh grade orientations for two years; school talent shows for five years; various softball and basketball tournaments for three years; canned food drives for two years, organizing, collecting and delivering the goods; and has helped hang and take down the Hometown Hero Banners for two years.
In addition, she has volunteered her time with the Arts, Crafts and Antique Show for two years, and the Chestnut Hill Cemetery clean-up day for a year. Karly has helped with chicken barbecues for two years; spaghetti dinners for three years; and has been a junior high Fun Night volunteer.
Other school activities that Karly has participated in, include being a member of the physics club for two years; yearbook club for two years, as the editor and treasurer; international club for two years; and Spanish club for a year.
Karly has played soccer, basketball and softball, all for six years, and has earned numerous awards in all three sports. A few of those many awards include Big 30 All-Star in basketball and softball; Division I First Team All Star in soccer; Athlete of the Month in all three sports; and team captain in all three sports.
Additionally, Karly has been a member of the Student Council for six years, having served as president her senior year, and treasurer her junior year, and has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, one year as treasurer.
Academically, Karly has worked hard. She has been on the high honor roll all throughout high school; has earned the University of Rochester’s Young Leaders Award; and the Portville Alumni Junior Scholarship Award. She has also had perfect attendance her freshman and sophomore years; earned honorable mention at the school’s science fair; and was selected to participate in the Alfred State Science Fair.
In addition, to school and community involvement, Karly has taken college courses through Jamestown Community College and Syracuse University, and has held two jobs.
Karly’s future plans are to attend college majoring in criminal justice or business administration. Her school counselor has described her as being deeply involved in school and community and is someone with a wonderful personality as well as many achievements.
If you know an outstanding member of your community who is graduating in 2020, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at 938-2617.