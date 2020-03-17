Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award Recipient is Madison Smith. Madison is the daughter of Jeffrey and Patricia Smith and is a senior at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
Madison has volunteered much of her time to the community and her school. She has been a member of the Natural Helpers Club for three years, and was the treasurer for a year. Madison has helped staff at a three-day retreat, at Allegany State Park, for Natural Helpers for two years, teaching others how to help their peers when the peers are having various problems. She has sold newspapers with the Club on Kids Day to benefit Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
Madison has been a member of the LEO Club for three years, serving as the vice president for a year. Through this club, she has made blankets for children in need and rang the bell for the Salvation Army. Madison has given presentations to elementary school students on Halloween Safety and ready books to them on Dr. Seuss Day. She has helped build a wheelchair ramp with Bona Responds and has volunteered at the Special Olympics.
Other school activities that Madison has participated in include Spanish Club for four years, a year as the treasurer; National Honor Society for two years, a year as the treasurer; and several sports, including varsity volleyball for three years, earning second Team All-Star and a Sportsmanship Award; varsity softball for three years; travel volleyball for three years; and gymnastics for seven years.
Additionally, Madison earned the CCAA Division I Scholar Athlete Award for the past two years, and has held a job for the last two years, working with youth at the YMCA.
Academically, Madison has worked hard. She has earned the Penn York Excellence in Chemistry Award; Rochester Institute of Technology’s Computing Medal Award; and the University of Rochester’s Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology. Additionally, Madison has earned dean’s list for part-time student at JCC and the Blue Ribbon Award for highest average in JCC statistics, chemistry and living environment. She has received honors in Global 9 and excellence awards in Physics; JCC History 11; JCC Spanish 2510; Algebra II; Global 10; Health; and Spanish III.
Madison’s future plans are to attend a four-year university to study interactive media design. Her school counselor describes her as one of the kindest, most giving seniors in her class, and someone who constantly takes on leadership roles.
If you know an outstanding member of your community who is graduating in 2020, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at 938-2617.