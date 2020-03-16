THE YMCAs of Olean, Bradford and Wellsville were closed at 2 p.m. Saturday for deep cleaning according to a coronavirus update on their website.
They were expected to re-open for normal business hours this morning and urged those coming in to their facility to join them “in protecting everyone by carefully washing hands and surfaces frequently as well as staying home and seeking appropriate medical help if you are ill.”
Friday, the YMCA announced on it’s Facebook page Olean Family YMCA that they were cancelling the Cycling Studio and all cycling classes until further notice and some wellness machines were closed “to keep a safe and healthy distance between our members.”
For more information and updates on the status of their upcoming events and programs, such as March Family Nights, visit twintiersymca.org or facebook.com/OleanFamilyYMCA.