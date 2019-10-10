WEST VALLEY — The Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management and the cleanup contractor at the West Valley Demonstration Project recently conducted a full-scale security exercise.
The drill included the contractor, CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley, and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department, Cattaraugus County Special Response Team, Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Bomb Squad, West Valley Volunteer Hose Fire and Rescue, with evaluation assistance from Cattaraugus County Emergency Services.
“You can never overplan for emergencies,” said Kevin Murray, event and emergency management manager for CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley. “To be prepared in our field, you must always be learning, training and evaluating your performance. I know we can’t predict the future, but we can certainly be well-prepared for whatever comes our way.”
This exercise, which was based on a hypothetical incident, tested the skills and response of these local agencies as well as the site’s radiological controls department, environmental department, emergency medical response team, security personnel and operational response team.
DOE-WVDP staff and WVDP personnel helped develop the scenario and supported the exercise as controllers and evaluators. This included coordinating the many tasks that had to occur to make it more realistic and test responders throughout the exercise. There were five DOE-HQ observers that assisted the DOE-WVDP with evaluations.
In all, there were more than 25 law enforcement and 10 fire and emergency medical service participants from offsite agencies, with assistance from Argonne National Lab’s Mock Media Team, whose members provided hypothetical social media and news coverage.