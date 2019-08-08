WESTONS MILLS — Firefighters rescued a women from a burning home early Thursday morning, with her and an unnamed firefighter being treated on-scene.
In a news release Thursday night, Westons Mills fire officials stated a structure fire at 1879 Windfall Road in the town of Olean was reported at 4:40 a.m. Thursday.
A female occupant was home at the time of the fire and was reportedly pulled from a second-floor window as fire trucks and tankers arrived. First Asst. Chief Anthony Everetts and Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Taylor performed the rescue.
Officials did not identify the female. According to county property records, the residence is owned by Susie N. Stakel.
The fire was declared under control at approximately 5:15 a.m. with the occupant and one firefighter treated at the scene by EMS personnel. Officials did not describe the extent of the injuries in their release.
The Westons Mills and Allegany Fire Investigation Team conducted an investigation and the fire was ruled as accidental.
Westons Mills was assisted by agencies from Portville, Allegany, the city of Olean, the town of Olean, Hinsdale fire departments and District 4 FAST team. Cuba was on standby at Westons Mills.