The Western New York Regional Economic Development Council (WNYREDC) today announced that Eric Reich, co-founder and CEO of Campus Labs, has been appointed co-chair of the council.
Reich succeeds Jeff Belt, CEO of SolEpoxy, who has served as co-chair since 2015, and joins recently-announced co-chair Dr. Katherine Conway-Turner in leading the WNYREDC.
“Local leaders have been an essential part of our Regional Economic Development Council efforts to fundamentally transform New York,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, chair of the statewide Regional Economic Development Councils. “I am pleased to welcome Eric Reich as the new co-chair of the Western New York REDC. As we continue with the REDC initiative, I look forward to working together to build an even brighter future for Buffalo and the entire region.”
“I am honored to be named a WNYREDC co-chair and to work with my fellow council members to direct strategic public investments where they are most needed,” said WNYREDC co-chair and Campus Labs Co-Founder and President Eric Reich. “This council has set the trajectory toward consistent growth in our region by encouraging new investments and job creation across the five counties and we intend to continue the region’s steady growth.”
Reich co-founded Campus Labs in 2001 with Michael Weisman, a childhood friend and classmate at the University at Buffalo. From its early, modest beginnings, with a handful of employees and printers, it has become a leading higher education enterprise platform with more than 200 employees.
As CEO, Reich manages the operations and strategic direction of Campus Labs, evaluating alliances and acquisitions to further enhance the company’s capabilities and to grow its roster of over 1,500 member campuses. Reich earned both his juris doctor and master of business administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo.
Reich has taught a course on entrepreneurship for UB’s Undergraduate Academies. He serves as chairman of 43North, is a member of the Investment Committee for Z80 Labs, and serves on the board of directors for TechBuffalo and Ted’s Hot Dogs.
The Western New York region’s 2011 strategic plan, “A Strategy for Prosperity,” leverages the region’s strategic advantages in key industry sectors, including advanced manufacturing, agriculture, bi-national logistics, energy, health and life sciences, higher education, professional services and tourism. The plan focuses on economic enablers that promote smart growth, prepare the workforce and foster a culture of entrepreneurship.
The Western New York region has been awarded $620.5 million cumulatively through nine rounds of the Regional Council initiative, in state support for 890 projects across the region. The WNYREDC is composed of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
To learn more about the WNYREDC, visit regionalcouncils.ny.gov/western-new-york.