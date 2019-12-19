Dangerous winter weather on Wednesday hampered travel for a second straight day.
The area was under a lake-effect snow warning for the entire day Wednesday, running through 7 a.m. today. A special weather statement for bands of lake-effect snow was issued in the afternoon, with some areas receiving two inches between 2 and 4 p.m. Wind chills also fell to as low as minus 10 overnight.
Slippery roads caused officials to shut down Route 242 in Machias between Route 16 and Maple Avenue just before noon Wednesday due to a tractor-trailer jackknifing earlier in the morning.
Around noon, authorities shut down Route 219 in Great Valley to all tractor-trailer traffic. The road reopened to big rigs around 3 p.m.
Traffic was closed on Interstate 86 between Friendship and Belmont in the morning for an accident involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.
A press officer with the New York State Police did not return a message requesting comment by press time.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory for all of Cattaraugus County at approximately 4:36 p.m. Wednesday urging travelers to use extreme caution. They warned that the heavy snowfall and wind was causing roadways to be snow covered and slippery as well as drivers experiencing limited visibility. Accidents were reported across the county through most of the day, according to emergency services radio transmissions.
It was the second day of wild winter weather that caused traffic accidents across the region.
New York State Police reported 10 motor vehicle accidents between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday, with four injuries reported that resulted in injuries.
That is in addition to a fatal bus accident on Tuesday near Ischua. The driver of a First Student-marked school bus was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle. The name of the deceased has not been released by Cattaraugus County sheriff’s deputies, nor the cause of the accident.
The snowfall was expected to be finished for the week by today. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 8. Mostly sunny weather is expected through the weekend until Tuesday, with highs ranging from 30 on Friday to the low 40s for the rest of the weekend.