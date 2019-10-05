OLEAN — Once again, nonprofits from across the area will come together for Nonprofit Networking Day hosted by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation (CRCF) at St. Bonaventure University.
Last year 124 participants enjoyed the “opportunity to learn, collaborate and network so that attendees could take new practices and ideas back to their respective nonprofits and build a stronger, more vital organization,” according to crcf.org.
While past participants did have the opportunity to hear the speakers and learn from the workshops, the name of the event gives it away — networking among their peers is something everyone looks forward to.
“I’m here to meet other people in the nonprofit business, new insights, meet people in common,” said Megan Taylor, of Interfaith Caregivers in Olean at last year’s event. “They always seem to choose people that are inspiring.”
This year, the keynote address will be given by David Egner, president and CEO of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
“The Consistency of Change: Making a difference in an increasingly ambiguous world,” will address what he considers one of the most integral pieces of a nonprofit career — making a difference. Egner knows about making change as he leads the $1.2 billion foundation, which must give away the entire amount within 20 years.
“We are excited to welcome nonprofit professionals and volunteers from all across WNY to this year’s Nonprofit Networking Day,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “This year’s attendees have the opportunity to gain some wisdom from one of the most influential nonprofit leaders in the country … and we are proud to be able to provide that opportunity to our area nonprofits.”
Prior to Egner’s presentation, the day will begin with registration and a networking breakfast at 8 a.m. A welcome will be given by Robert Van Wicklin, vice president for advancement at St. Bonas and Wendy Brand, CRCF president.
Morning workshops that follow the keynote will include:
- Effective Fundraising Readiness, with Barb Sweitzer, CEO, YMCA of the Twin Tiers — An assessment tool will be provided that organizations can use to assess their readiness in 10 critical areas. After reviewing the importance of those areas, each organization will be encouraged to assess and build strategies to improve their organizational capacity in those areas.
- Telling Stories with Purpose: Expla
- in your mission, compel donors to give, with Kathleen Donovan, senior marketing social media and public relations coordinator at Cutco Corp. — Donovan will provide pointers on storytelling to make the organizations mission come to life. Attendees will be given ideas on how to collect, tell and share compelling stories that will encourage donors to give financial support through real stories that evoke empathy.
- The Grant Application: Tips from the funders, with Beth Gosch, executive director of the Western New York Foundation and Laura Whitford, president of the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation — They will give both a local and regional funder’s perspective on how to make a grant funding application stand out from other submissions and avoid common mistakes. They’ll share the value of research and data and show those in attendance how to build a “grant toolbox” and more.
- Technology isn’t Everything! Learn more about developing meaningful cross-generational relationships that will have a positive impact to your organization today and in the future, with Jennifer Barbee, associate director and director of development of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra — Barbee will explain how to develop cross-generational relationships, particularly with the young philanthropist that can support your organization through the years.
To register, visit https://cattfoundation.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/event?event_date_id=1264.