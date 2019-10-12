OLEAN — Once again, leaders from organizations from across the region gathered for Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s seventh annual Nonprofit Networking Day.
About 130 nonprofit board, executive leaders and staff members gathered in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts on the St. Bonaventure campus. They were not only from Cattaraugus County, but also from Allegany, Erie and Chautauqua counties in New York and McKean County, Pa.
Many of the conference goers were there to not only network, as the name implies, but to hear the speakers as well.
“This year’s attendees have the opportunity to gain some wisdom from one of the most influential nonprofit leaders in the country,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit.
That influential leader was David Egner, president and CEO of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, who gave the keynote address — “The Consistency of Change: Making a difference in an increasingly ambiguous world” — to formally kick off the day.
After wondering aloud why he chose that title for his speech which had yet to be written at the time, Egner talked of the lack of stability and clarity to the issues of the day. He lamented the lack of media in a country where it’s really needed in these times. He spoke of the technological advances and automation which drives the uncertainty and fear that people have regarding their jobs.
“It feels like daunting times,” he said.
But while the anger, divisiveness and trauma many Americans are currently experiencing, he reminded them of past times — the Civil War, Vietnam, the civil unrest of the 1960s and ‘70s, 9-11. While social media may make the current unrest seem different, his point was that the country is simply evolving through history.
So how do nonprofit leaders maintain purpose and deal with change in a changing environment?
Enger offered five tips:
- Fall in love with the problem — not the solution. Nonprofits exist to improve the human condition.
- Focus on the assets — not the liabilities. Nonprofits often define themselves by what’s wrong, not what’s right. Enger encouraged the definition of solutions by the positive things in the crisis at hand.
- We’re better together than you think. Nonprofits need to gather together and find an inspired, shared vision. He encouraged the use of “teamwork” rather than “collaboration,” an oft-used term among both foundations and those looking for support.
- The best way to change the hearts and minds of people are by stories — not outcomes or metrics. Enger used the example of Mothers Against Drunk Driving when one woman changed the nation’s attitudes by simply telling the story of her son. He gave the local example of Jim Kelly and his son Hunter’s story, that has changed the lives of so many children.
- Practice self-renewal. The most ambitious of nonprofit leaders risk burnout and over-stress if they don’t take time out simply to think about what they’re doing. He encouraged institutions to do the same, saying they need self-realization as well. Joy is essential, he said.
Enger urged those in attendance to “remember that we aren’t in charge of the people we serve, but the people we serve are in our charge.” He stressed that it’s up to the independent sector, the nonprofit sector, to evoke change — saying the public and private sector can’t fix the problems everyone is struggling with.
Conference goers also had the chance to hear two of four speakers, including:
Barb Sweitzer, CEO, YMCA of the Twin Tiers, who spoke on “Effective Fundraising Readiness.”
Kathleen Donovan, senior marketing social media and public relations coordinator at Cutco Corp., who gave tips in “Telling Stories with Purpose: Explain your mission, compel donors to give.”
Beth Gosch, executive director of the Western New York Foundation and Laura Whitford, president of the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, who shared their experiences with “The Grant Application: Tips from the funders.”
Jennifer Barbee, associate director and director of development of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, who pointed out that “Technology isn’t Everything! Learn more about developing meaningful cross-generational relationships that will have a positive impact to your organization today and in the future.”
“The community foundation is pleased to be responsive to all your needs,” said Niemic Buchheit in conclusion. Toward that end, she reminded the audience of the Oct. 21 deadline for applications for funding from CRCF’s Community Grant Fund and encouraged everyone to participate in Cattaraugus Giving Day in November.