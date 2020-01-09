Those recovering from Wednesday’s wintry blast can look forward to an impressive warm-up as we head into the weekend, along with quite a bit of rain.
Many Cattaraugus County residents heading to work and school Wednesday morning faced a combination of heavy snowfall and high winds, making for treacherous road conditions. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department issued a travel advisory for the county at 9:15 a.m., urging drivers to use extra caution due to lake-effect snow and whiteout conditions.
The city of Olean had few reported accidents, but a Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher reported that deputies handled between 10 and 15 weather-related accidents during the day across the county, with an additional four to five Wednesday evening.
“There was nothing major, mostly cars off the roadway,” he added.
Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the Buffalo-based National Weather Service, stated that final snow totals from the weather event had not been reported as of Wednesday evening, though by 7 a.m. that morning Little Valley had received the highest total at 6 inches, with more arriving over the course of the day.
A winter-weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service at 3:25 p.m., warning of lake-effect snow and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. The advisory expired at 6 p.m.
As we head toward the weekend, however, conditions are expected to change dramatically.
Today will be a dry, chilly day, though a little warmer than Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Friday will see a considerable warm-up with temperatures reaching the upper 40s.
Then the wet weather arrives.
“You’re going to have a ridge built in with a southerly flow of warm and moist air,” explained Apffel, adding, “It’s going to flirt with 60s on Saturday.”
“It’s going to rain Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night,” Apffel continued. “Fairly soaking rainfall — between an inch and an inch and a half.”
The weekend closes out with a cool front reaching the area Sunday, bringing temperatures back down to the lower 40s with a chance of rain and snow showers.