OLEAN — Whistle Stop Feed Shop is a local shopping alternative for farm, garden and lawn products. Here are five things you should know.
1. A local woman-owned farm business
Ashley Hatch is the owner and operator of Whistle Stop Feed Shop, which opened in 2016. She knew the closest place to shop for the farm products they needed meant traveling 35 to 45 minutes away. She wanted to provide a closer alternative for local farmers and gardeners, and Whistle Stop was a family oriented and run option to utilize the products grown on her family’s farm, H&H Meadows.
2. Pride in high quality products and customer service
Whistle Stop Feed Shop offers a huge variety of farm products, including feed; pet food and supplies; lawn seed; bird seed; and more. They also sell products that are from their customers like goat milk soap; custom wood art; and eggs. They also carry equipment lawn mowers.
3. Public celebration of fall
Since the opening of Whistle Stop, Hatch has held Fall Harvest Day, an invitation to the public to celebrate the season Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can bring their own apples and have them pressed into cider. Bring a container in which to put the cider to take home. Fall decorative items will be available, such as mums and cornstalks and specially prepared fall bundles for outdoor decoration will be available. Tickets for a chicken barbecue may be pre-purchased for $11 at the store or by contacting Hatch.
There may be pumpkin carving. Call or watch their Facebook page for an event date and more details.
4. Plans for expansion
After putting up a new building in 2018, plans are in the works for a new 40-foot by 80-foot building that will hold an expanded inventory including more lawnmowers; chain saws, bars and oils; other woodworking equipment like wedges; and a larger selection of pet food.
5. The feed shop is located at 1131 E. Windfall Road in Portville
It is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They can be reached at 372-0358 or facebook.com/whistlestopfeedshop.