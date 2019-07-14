OLEAN — With the 2020 Census hot in headlines about citizenship questions, locals were able to learn about the nationwide tallying of citizens Saturday.
The Citizen Action Network of Southwestern New York hosted a presentation on the census at the Warming House. It featured Dr. Jason Eastman, a sociology professor at Coastal Carolina University, who is currently the partnership specialist for the Southern Tier for the U.S. Census. He was not only there to present information on the 2020 census, but to encourage community organizations to help out.
“Now (the census) is mandated by Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution and I’m not saying that just because it’s right there at the beginning, that it’s more important than the other parts, but it is right there at the beginning,” Eastman said. “This is actually the largest peace-time effort taken in this country.”
The 10-year census, which is required to be reported to the White House by Dec. 31 of the census year, is used to determine a state’s representation in the House of Representatives. It determines where the billions of dollar in federal funding for planning, infrastructure, programs, services and more are awarded. Data is also used by corporations and non-profit organizations for programmatic and strategic planning.
Here are some things to know:
THE COUNT
A new design has been undertaken in the 2020 Census to motivate people to respond.
Initially, the U.S. Census Bureau works with the U.S. Postal Service to ensure each address is obtained. Census workers establish where to count, checking every domicile — from individual homes to garage apartments, in which someone may be living. The administration offices of group homes, assisted living centers and nursing homes are contacted to get an accurate count of their residents.
That can still be a difficult process for any number of reasons, as in the case of those with more than one address or who are in the process of moving. Eastman explained that there were checklists to determine exactly how to report your address in those cases — saying sometimes it comes down to where you will be sleeping on April 1. Other provisions are made on surveys for those who are homeless.
After each address has been verified, most households will receive a postcard or a phone call, although some areas like ours with low or intermittent broadband access, may get the paper form first.
Phone calls from an unknown number were va concern of some in Saturday’s audience, as many people do not answer their phones to an unknown phone number due to the increasing number of spam calls.
Eastman said there really wasn’t anything that could be done about that. If someone doesn’t answer their phone, he said, they’ll be getting a paper form in the mail or a visit from a census enumerator.
SECURITY
Eastman addressed the security surrounding the census, which was a worry voiced by many audience members.
“Data protection is at the foremost of our concerns,” Eastman said. “All we produce is statistics. We would never release any personal information. It cannot be given to any government, to any court. It is not subject to Freedom of Information Act (requests), it cannot be subpoenaed. It is locked down.”
The cybersecurity program is the best available, Eastman explained, going on to say that it takes him 10 minutes just to log into his computer with a multitude of passwords and other security measures.
No personal information is ever given out as the data is aggregated, although according to a law passed in the 1970s, some information other than aggregate can be released 72 years after the particular census in question was taken.
Penalties for census employees who break that confidentiality can include five years in federal prison and/or $250,000 fine.
The security of Census employees — tens of thousands of people will be hired as enumerators, among other positions available — was also worrisome to some on Saturday. Their concern was that government mistrust and paranoia may lead to dangerous situations for those who visit residences with the surveys.
Eastman said that enumerators are provided with intense, paid training in order to learn how to handle difficult situations and problem households.
Phyllis Montgomery of Hinsdale wasn’t worried about her security. She was at the meeting because she had applied online for an enumerator position.
“No, nothing would surprise me,” Montgomery said. “I’ve done Meals on Wheels and I’ve seen how other people live. I feel like I want to help.”
CHALLENGES
Eastman explained that every census has unique challenges and next year is no exception. Fiscal responsibility; keeping technology cost down; an increasingly diverse and mobile population; and the informal, complex living arrangements of many citizens all make it difficult to get an accurate count.
A declining response rate is a concern. Eastman added in the Southwestern New York region, Native Americans and Amish are the two populations which can often times be undercounted.
One reason, and another challenge for the census, is the distrust in government, although Eastman said that surveys show people believe in government data twice as much as the government itself.
COMMUNITY PARTNERS
To counter these challenges, the census is partnering with local organizations, school and universities, libraries and other entities about the importance of counting each individual.
One of Eastman’s priorities is signing up local organizations of all types, such as libraries, schools and universities and community groups, to partner with the Census Bureau as a Complete Count Committee. That committee will then act as the liaison with the bureau and be responsible for local advertising and organizing events for maximum outreach.
Jamestown, Eastman noted, has a Complete Count Committee comprised of 30 organizations.
The Census Bureau will provide tools, marketing materials and graphics, social media content and more to enable the committee to successfully reach out to the entire community.
Organizations looking for more information on what is required to be a Complete Count Committee can call (212) 882-2130 or email new.york.rcc.partnership@2020census.gov.
OTHER SURVEYS
Eastman noted Census 2020 isn’t the only thing that helps the federal government learn about its citizens.
He said while people may think of the census as something that “just kind of shows up every 10 years, like a comet or something, and then just kind of goes away,” those in charge of the census are “very busy all the time.”
The American Community Survey, that used to be called the long form, is a separate project and surveys 300,000 households every month by random sample. It gathers information about subjects including “jobs and occupations, educational attainment, veterans, whether people own or rent their homes,” according to the U.S. Census Bureau website.
The Current Population Survey sends out 200 questions to 60,000 households each month, which provides the unemployment rate every month. The Census Bureau completes it with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The American Housing Survey basically monitors real estate, monitors new construction, and is where realtor websites get their data from. It is sponsored by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
CONTROVERSY
The recent controversy over a citizenship question demanded by President Donald Trump — and blocked in a 5-4 Supreme Court decision on June 27 — was not a topic at Saturday’s meeting.
However, history buffs might know this isn’t the first time the census has created a stir. According to usconstitution.net, the first nation-wide census was held in 1790 and was under the jurisdiction of the U.S. judicial district marshals. There was debate on how and when it should take place, and when it should have been held.
Some in Congress pressed for an immediate census while those states who seemed to have over-representation in Congress were against it. Some people advocated for more questions to be asked in order to better understand who was living in the country
Only six questions were asked that year: name of the head of the household and how many people lived there. Those counted were all free white males and females, although those males 16 years and older were separated out so the numbers could be used to assess the potential for military and industrial personnel; all other free persons; and slaves.
The census was conducted in the existing 13 states, as well as the districts of Kentucky, Maine, and Vermont, and the Southwest Territory, now Tennessee.
Both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were skeptical of the result of that census result, as they expected a greater number than the 3.9 million people who were counted.