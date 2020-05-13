West Valley announces honor rolls

WEST VALLEY – West Valley Central School Principal, Daniel Amodeo, announced the following students in grades 7-12 have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter.

HIGH HONOR ROLL

  • Grade 7 — Eve Niesyty and Maggie Parish
  • Grade 9 — Chris Amodeo and Ben Fisher
  • Grade 10 — Kayleann Kowalski
  • Grade 11 — Chloe Chai
  • Grade 12 — Caitlyn Cizdziel and Adriana Roblee

HONOR ROLL

  • Grade 7 — Isabella Gibson, Victoria Parish and Jack Tharnish
  • Grade 9 — Jacob Coluci, Kasper Heitman and Nolan Spencer
  • Grade 11 — Bella Draine-Soto, Kyle Hickey, Aaron Ignatowski, Kaley McCracken, Leah Seltzer and Alyssa Smith

Grade 12 — Morgan Drake, Sandra Hebdon

MERIT ROLL

  • Grade 7 — Onnalee Caswell, Walker Herbert, Josh Kowalski, Hailey Robbins and Tyler Trimm
  • Grade 8 — Nick Peters and Mara Swan
  • Grade 9 — Colleen Keller and Zachary Westfall
  • Grade 10 — Nate Niesyty
  • Grade 11 — Alex Fisher and Grace Keller
  • Grade 12 — Justin Seltzer

