OLEAN — There’s “not a whole lot going on” weather-wise in our area this week according to Bob Hamilton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
About two inches of snow is expected today on top of one to three inches that were expected in the region Sunday night. While there may be a trace of snow tonight, that will be it for the future forecast.
“Temperatures will average right around normal for this time of year,” said Hamilton. That means upper 20s Tuesday and Wednesday with a low of 19 Tuesday night and 10 on Wednesday night. Temps will be in the low 30s Thursday.
“It’s going to be quiet,” Hamilton said. “There’s an event later in the week but it’s on the coast and won’t affect you. Your area is in for a stretch of uneventful weather.”