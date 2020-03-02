OLEAN — March has come in like a lamb — not a lion — this year as temperatures will stay somewhat mild throughout the week with no snow in the forecast.
The week will be fairly warm for this time of year with temperatures Monday through Wednesday in the mid- to upper 40s during the day. Temperatures at night will likely stay above freezing and the lows will stay in the mid- to upper 30s.
“It could be even higher,” said Jim Mitchell, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “It might get into the 50s. It depends on how much sun we get.”
Thursday will be a little cooler, with temperatures staying mainly in the 30s and the low will drop to the low to upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The rain will change to snow Friday but Saturday is expected to stay dry and cooler temperatures are expected to persist throughout the weekend.
“There’s a main storm track setting up that will cause the weather to be unsettled,” Mitchell said. “There will likely be rain later Wednesday night and into Thursday.”
While it may dry up a little between the drops this week, there will be a lot of precipitation, which was the norm for February this year.
In a typical year, the region receives an average of 1.75 inches of rain during the month of February. This year, the Olean area received about 4.06 inches during February and 2.52 inches of precipitation during January, an increase of 0.47 inches over January’s average.