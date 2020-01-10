OLEAN — A flood watch was issued Thursday for the entire Western New York area from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
Rain is expected to be light and sporadic throughout the day today with a possible break in precipitation tonight. Rain will become heavy and widespread Saturday morning and continue throughout the day and night into Sunday afternoon, accumulating between 1 1/2 and 2 1/2 inches.
“There has been some uncertainty in the forecast this week,” said Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Buffalo. While the forecasters were looking at possible icy conditions, the warmer temperatures now expected will prevent any ice from occurring.
Kenyon said the temperatures are expected to keep rising through the day today. While in the lower 30s this morning, it will be in the mid 40s by tonight. Saturday is expected to be in the high 50s and could reach as high as 60, said Kenyon. Temperatures Saturday night will lower to the upper 40s, low 50s.
“With the warmer weather, the snow is likely to melt, creating more runoff,” Kenyon said. Those residents living in areas prone to flooding should keep an eye on conditions and be prepared to take action if necessary.