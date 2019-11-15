SALAMANCA — The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging’s Senior Wellness and Nutrition Program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver Meals on Wheels in the Salamanca area.
Volunteers pick up meals from Cattaraugus Community Action, 25 Jefferson St., Salamanca, for delivery around the city. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday; however, most volunteers deliver 10 to 16 meals one day a week. It typically takes about one hour to complete a route.
To volunteer, call 373-8032 or (800) 462-2901.