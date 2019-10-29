OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging and the Cattaraugus County Health Department are offering new volunteer opportunities throughout the county: working as a disaster preparedness advocate.
These volunteers will assist in a variety of roles in the event of a disaster in the county, which can include, but are not limited to: food collection and distribution; evacuation assistance; phone bank and phone tree; runner; and clerical duties. Detailed job descriptions will be made available for each duty.
A disaster preparedness informational session will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the John Ash Senior Center, 112 N. Barry St. The session is open to the public.
Additional sessions will be held at locations throughout the county.
Please contact Ellen Herner, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program director, at 373-8032, for more information or to register.