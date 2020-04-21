WESTONS MILLS — An accident on Olean-Portville Road Tuesday evening resulted in a damaged electrical pole and minor injuries for the driver.
Communications over the Cattaraugus County emergency scanner indicated that a Nissan SUV had gone off the roadway and over an embankment near 1257 Olean-Portville Road at 6:05 p.m. It was subsequently reported that a pole had been struck and damaged.
National Grid was on the scene shortly after 7 p.m., and scanner communications indicated Verizon and Spectrum had also been contacted.
Westons Mills First Assistant Chief Tony Everetts confirmed that the male driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, had suffered minor facial lacerations.
No further information about the driver or the cause of the accident were available.