OLEAN — Several employees of Vector Marketing Corp. and Cutco Cutlery Corp., both wholly owned subsidiaries of Cutco Corp., were recognized for their years of service, including:
- Jeanette Seawright, an administrative services group leader for Vector Marketing Corp., celebrated 30 years of service on April 2, 2020. Seawright joined Vector as a mail room attendant/data entry operator, and was also a senior data processing representative and administrative services representative before being promoted to her current position on April 1, 2017. A graduate of Jamestown Community College, Seawright resides in Portville with her husband, Ray. She has a son, Cameron, and three step-children, Kim, Ray Jr. and Jill.
- Leonard Gerwitz, group leader for Cutco Cutlery Corp., celebrated 30 years of service with Cutco Cutlery on April 3, 2020. Gerwitz joined Cutco Cutlery as a recessed edge grinder and was also an auto machine grinder before accepting his current position on Feb. 3, 1997. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Gerwitz resides in Olean with his wife, Corryne.
- Kathy Moore, cleaning line operator for Cutco Cutlery Corp., celebrated 35 years of service on April 17, 2020. Moore joined Cutco Cutlery on April 17, 1985 as a honer, and was also an assembler, inspector and etcher before assuming her current position on May 2, 2011. Moore resides in Olean with her husband, Bill. They have two daughters, Jennifer and Melissa.
- Lori VanRamshorst, planning/purchasing assistant for Cutco Cutlery Corp., celebrated 30 years of service with Cutco Cutlery on May 1, 2020. VanRamshorst joined Cutco Cutlery on May 1, 1990 as a production control clerk and was promoted to her current position on May 1, 2002. A graduate of Genesee Community College, VanRamshorst resides in Wellsville with her husband, Steve. She has one son, Jason.
- Dave Tyger, engraver for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrated 35 years of service with Cutco Cutlery on May 8, 2020. Tyger joined Cutco Cutlery on May 8, 1985 as a buffer and was also a high speed buffer; punch press operator; wheel hafter; cutler special products; shear operator; transfer polish operator; maintenance mechanic; and auto handle polish operator before accepting his current position on Feb. 10, 2014. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Tyger resides in Bradford, Pa. with his wife, Kathy. They have one son, Shaun.
- Kathy Shelander, chief financial officer for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrated 30 years of service with Cutco Cutlery on May 15, 2020. Shelander joined Cutco Cutlery on May 15, 1990 as an accounting intern for Vector Marketing Corp. After being hired full-time in May 1991 as a staff accountant, she was also a cost accountant; accounting supervisor; accounting manager; and controller before being promoted to her current position on June 1, 2011. A graduate of St. Bonaventure University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees, Shelander resides in Eldred, Pa. with her husband, Mark. They have two daughters, Chelsea and Alyssa.