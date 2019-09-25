LITTLE VALLEY — Two people are in jail, charged with the Sept. 21, 1997, murder of William H. Chase IV at his mobile home along Route 16 in Ischua.
Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said Wednesday that murder suspects Gregory Kerls, no age or address listed, and the former wife of the murdered Chase, Tricia Carrier (formerly Tricia Chase), also no age or address, were named in indictments handed up Sept. 18 by the grand jury.
Rieman said Kerls was arrested and arraigned before Cattaraugus County Judge Ronald Ploetz. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bail.
Carrier was arrested on Wednesday in Olean and also arraigned before Ploetz. She pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $75,000.00.
On Sept. 24, 1997, state police investigators searched the 123 N. Clinton St. home of Greg and Julie Kerls — the former Tricia Chase’s stepfather and mother, respectively. Tricia Chase had been living in the home since before the murder, investigators said at the time.
No arrests were made but authorities at the time indicated they believed they were making progress in the case.
Rieman on Wednesday credited “New York State Police investigators, both past and present, for their relentless search for the truth and justice.”
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the initial investigation and leads, Rieman said.
No arraignment date has been set for either of the defendants.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported 22 years ago this week that Tricia Chase, who was reportedly estranged from her husband at the time of his beating death, said she found his body in his mobile home on the evening of Sept. 21, 1997, which was a Sunday.
William Chase, 24 and a 1992 graduate of Franklinville Central School, was a celebrated high school cross country runner. His former coach, William Weigel, told the Times Herald just a few days after the murder that Chase was the best runner he had coached in 20 years.
Chase worked at Bush Industries in Little Valley and Chase Logging of Franklinville. He also did many odd jobs for friends.
His mother, Grace Chase, told the Times Herald at the time that it had been less than a week since she and her husband, Bill, had seen their son alive. None of their visits ended with goodbyes, she said.
“He never said goodbye,” a grieving Mr. Chase told the Times Herald. “He always said ‘later.’ That’s what he said when he left here Sunday morning, ‘See you later.’”
The younger Chase was buried a few days later, with his running shoes on his feet. Former cross country teammates served as pall bearers.
