ALLEGANY —The race for town of Allegany supervisor is one of just five contested elections for supervisor in Cattaraugus County as the incumbent, Kathy Martin, is not running for re-election.
In 2018, Martin, a Republican, defeated Democratic candidate Christina M. Golley for the one-year vacancy created by the death of Supervisor John Hare in July. Deputy Supervisor James Hitchcock took over after Hare’s death, but declined to run at the time.
Vying for the two-year term as town supervisor is Darla “DB” Busan, who is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines, against Hitchcock, who is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines.
The election of councilman also gives voters a choice, as four candidates are vying for the two open two-year positions.
Peggy Burke is running on the Democratic and Working Families party line; Christina Golly is running on the Democrat party line; Andrew Cooper is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines; and incumbent Craig Maguire is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. The other incumbent, David Koebelin, is not running for re-election.
Running unopposed for the town of Allegany justice position, for a four-year term, is Alan Spears, who is running on the Democratic party line. Incumbent Cynthia Booth Moshier is not seeking re-election.
Running unopposed for the four-year term of highway superintendent position is incumbent John Mosher, who appears on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines.