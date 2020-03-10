OLEAN — Tickets are still available, but they are going fast for Archbishop Walsh Academy’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Party and Raffle on March 21 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Archbishop Walsh, 208 N. 24th St.
The event welcomes over 500 guests and raises nearly $100,000 each year. It has become one of the school’s largest fundraisers, supporting academic and athletic programs for students at Southern Tier Catholic School and Archbishop Walsh Academy.
The St. Patrick’s Day Party and Raffle includes 50/50 drawings; lottery ticket chances; a betting wheel; and the chance to win the grand prize of $20,000. Other cash prizes throughout the night include $5,000, $2,500, (2) $1,000, (5) $500, and (10) $200. A total of $34,000 in cash prizes will be awarded throughout the evening.
Tickets to the event can be purchased for $100 for two attendees and entitle eligibility for all cash prize drawings as well as an open bar of wine, beer and soda, and a beef-on-weck dinner.
The event will feature a guest DJ as well as a live performance by the Olean Area Irish Dancers.
Tickets can be purchased at the following locations in Olean: Worth W. Smith, 1624 W. State St.; Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, 301 N. Union St.; Sports Locker, 711 W. State St.; The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church, 202 S. Union St.; St. John’s Church, 931 N. Union St.; El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 315 N. Union St.; by contacting the school at (716) 372-8122; or at stcswalsh.org.
Additional information regarding the Archbishop Walsh Academy, St. Patrick’s Day Party and Raffle can be found by visiting stcswalsh.org or by contacting the school.