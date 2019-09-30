OLEAN — Sports fans love to hate.
Rivalries between teams give the players and fans a little extra edge in the game and the rivalry between the Buffalo Bills — and well, the other three teams in the AFC Eastern Conference — and the New England Patriots, is arguably one of the hottest sports rivalry going and for good reason.
According to profootballhalloffame.com, at the start of the 2019 season, the Patriots had the most wins in division history, with a record of 500–391–9 with a playoff record of 37-20. They’ve been the AFC Divisional Champion for 18 years running.
Comparatively, the Bills started the season with a record of 415-477-8 in the regular season and a dismal playoff record of 14–16.
Fans before the game Sunday felt that was all about to change.
Mike Ganoung of Portville was at the Reclamation Center before the game.
“I think their chances are pretty good,” he said. “3-0 is 3-0. They’re tough. I hope the Pats get their asses kicked.”
Joe, a Portville resident who declined to give his last name, was a little more circumspect.
“I hope they’ll do good. That’s all you can do as a Bills fan.”
As Ganoung said, the beloved Bills were 3-0 for the first time since 2011, and for the first time in their history, they won two of those games on the road (in MetLife Stadium against both the New York Jets and the New York Giants.)
Sean Holmes and Mark Veno, both member of the Portville American Legion, were setting up for the Legion’s weekly tailgate party.
I think their chances are very good because they’ve been playing awesome,” said Holmes. “It’s going to be a tight scoring game. … The way our defense has been, it will be a low scoring game.”
“It’s been pretty disappointing,” said Veno, of the team rivalry. “But I think it’s going to change.”
Two interceptions by halftime could have changed their prediction, but an interception in the end zone right before the half kept it going.
“Throw it.”
“Come on Bills.”
“Go. Go.”
You could hear the yells from the sidewalk outside of Don’s semi Friendly Tavern at the start of the third quarter.
“They’re playing well, they’re in the game,” said Mitch Simon of Olean, who was there watching the game. “It’s the NFL. It’s tough.”
Zach Tarbell of Olean, agreed, saying “If the defense holds up well, well.” Everybody at the bar nodded their heads.
“Brady hasn’t been too sharp,” injected Simon.
“He’s missing a lot of throws that he would have made even a year ago,” Tarbell said in agreement. Then came the third interception.
“Good God, we can’t be making that kind of mistake,” he said.
Simon blamed the referees.
“He knocked him down,” he said. “Apparently you can do that if you’re New England. It’s New England, they’re not going to call against them. They’re not going to go against them.”
John Kiem of Allegany was behind the bar at Tito’s.
“They always try harder against New England,” Kiem said. “I hope they make the Super Bowl. We’ve been improving every year. We also started 5 and 3 one year and then we fell apart.”
By fourth quarter, the fans of Granny’s Verona were a little more outspoken about their feelings on the rivalry.
“I hate New England. HATE in capital letters,” said Gary Harvey of Allegany. “I hope we pull it out but … we’ve had three turnovers so I’m surprised they’re still this close.”
“Yo baby.”
“What are you doing?”
“He should have chopped it.”
“How do you not catch that?”
“What, no it wasn’t.”
These fans were not happy with the referee’s calls.
“I like the rivalry but I don’t like the way it’s going,” said Norm Rhinehart of Allegany. “They’ve had a lot of bad luck today.”
Three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
“What else can go wrong?”
“He’s got to throw a 30-yard bomb down the field.”
“Do we have a defibrillator here?”
“This could get interesting.”
And the game ended 16 – 10 in favor of the Pats.
These Bills fans are already looking forward to the matchup in December.
“It all depends on where we go from now. It could be a critical game,” said Mark Kratts of Olean. “Miami and New York (Jets) are so bad that when we play in December it could be a playoff contention. We held them and if it wasn’t for that blocked punt, we would have had a different game.”