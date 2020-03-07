OLEAN — The Taste of Olean, organized by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, celebrates its 30th event on July 26 at War Veterans Park.
The Chamber and the Tri-County Arts Council are hosting a design contest in recognition of the anniversary. Anyone of any age from the greater Olean area of Allegany, Hinsdale, Olean and Portville will be eligible to enter.
Some design specifications include — and must be present — text stating both “Art in the Park” and “Taste of Olean,” as well as the year 2020.
The 10 finalists will display their works at a reception to be held April 4, before the judging ends, at the Tri-County Arts Council location. The winning design will be chosen after the reception and will be printed on posters and T-shirts for the 2020 Taste of Olean.
The winner will receive a $50 Chamber gift certificate, a $50 Tri-County Arts Council gift certificate and five T-shirts displaying the winning design.
Submission guidelines and other details are included with the contest information. Designs and registration forms must be submitted by a new deadline of midnight March 30.
For information, email info@oleanny.com or call 372-4433.