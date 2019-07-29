OLEAN — Local foodies gathered under sunny skies — at least to start with — at War Veteran’s Park Sunday for the 28th annual Taste of Olean to sample small portions of familiar standbys and new menu items from both longstanding and brand new restaurants.
The addition of three new food trucks operating in the area were a popular choice Sunday, although long lines stood patiently for their choice of menu items to try.
The Hungry Burro is based in Olean, and while they’ve only been in operation for 10 days, they seem to be all over the city of Olean. By invitation, they’ve already served at Olean General Hospital, Worth W. Smith; The PIG radio station and InTandem, and are in discussion with other large corporations in the area.
“It’s been wonderful,” said manager Jenny Witruke. “We’ve been very well received.”
Frank McClure was enjoying the breakfast nachos.
“They’re pretty good,” he said of the tortilla chips covered in scrambled egg, chorizo, cheese and salsa. “I’d recommend it.”
Witruke explained that once they’ve run out of a menu item, they’ll retire it for a while, to be replaced with new items like a Vietnamese chicken dish and one of Mexican pork and pineapple they’ll be introducing this week. They’ll also be serving fish and tacos and burritos on homemade tortillas in the future.
The new food truck is planning to stay open through winter because, as Witruke remarked, “we eat all winter.” They have big plans for the future for more trucks, a drive-up service and evening hours.
Bub’s Grub food truck was also popular based on the long lines of people eager to taste their offerings. They’ve been in operation for four months in the Wellsville area.
“We’ve been very busy,” said Betsy Matthew, who owns and operates the food truck with her husband Jermaine. “We thank everyone for supporting our new business.”
“I don’t mind the long line,” said Lisa Goodwill of Olean, who was waiting to get the Steak Jr. sandwich for herself and the Edible Cookie Dough for her grandson.
Bub’s Grub was awarded Best Appetizer for their Wonder Tots.
Tandoor on Wheels is a new food truck that Tandoor Taste of India is introducing. While the restaurant has been a staple of ethnic food offerings in Olean for a few years, this is the first year that the food truck has “gone professional,” according to Singh Chahal, who was keeping busy serving hungry Taste-goers with owner Linda Ravinder.
They experimented with it a little bit last year but are hoping that it’s a hit with the slow but steady influx of food trucks in the Southern Tier.
Baby D’s Diner is another new restaurant in the area that was represented at the Taste.
“It’s going good,” said Ryan Dupre, owner of Baby D’s Diner, which opened in March. “I cooked 150 pounds of ribs and they’re almost gone already,” he said just 2½ hours after the Taste kicked off at 11 a.m. “I hope people come in and enjoy the food in a family environment and relaxing atmosphere.”
Trevor Munro of Olean was waiting in the long line at Baby D’s.
“It’s a new restaurant and I wanted to check it out,” he said. “They want to put in a kayak landing and I’m a kayaker, so I hope they do well.”
Chef Liam Herne of Olean, another new addition to the Taste and soon to be a third-grader, is on a roll this year as the judges awarded him Best Overall dish at the Taste for his Queso Chicken Bake.
“It was really busy and I’m glad we sold out because that means a lot of people loved my dish,” he said.
Herne won the Olean City School District’s Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge in March, and had been named one of 40 regional finalists in the country.
He’ll be helping out Kevin Fisher, Olean City School District cafeteria general manager, in getting kids interested in next year’s competition. He’s talking with Cutco about making cooking appearances there in the fall as well, according to Herne’s mom, Amanda.
Other restaurants participating in the Taste Sunday included Mirchi Bar n’ Grill, JCC Alumni concession, Hammerback Bar & Grill/GTO Foods, El Sombrero, AnnMarie’s Homemade Baklava, Napoli Pizza, Glenora Wine Cellars, Sanzo Beverage and Certo Brothers Distributing.
From the long lines at each food station, all the participating restaurants were doing well, as a breeze kept festival-goers cool under the hot sun before it began to cloud up and rain started to fall with about an hour to go for the food festival.
Judging the Taste of Olean this year was Mayor Bill Aiello, who has “happily judged the competition for three or four years;” Casey Smith from the morning show on Mix 101.5; Dannie Lee from The PIG morning show, who also judged last year; and Jenny Brown, a board member from Tri-County Arts Council. They chose for Best Entrée the Steak Alfredo from Tony’s Napoli and Best Dessert was again Ann Marie’s Homemade Baklava.
The 13th class of Taste of Olean’s Hospitality Wall of Fame were inducted as well, including D.J. Butchello, John Cappelletti and the late Larry Chiarenza.
ART IN THE PARK drew art aficionados to War Vets Park Sunday for its 70th year. The event is a juried fine arts show, sponsored by the Tri-County Arts Council, now located in Olean.
Ten artists participated this year and included: paintings by Judy Speckman and Miranda Turner; wood works by Everett Kline; jewelry and sculpture by Deveon Spaeth; jewelry and painting by Greg Souchik; fiber arts by Eileen Weishan and Sharon Bushnell; photography by Michael Weishan; and jewelry by Kaylee Hollister.
Miranda Turner, a self-taught artist who paints in watercolors, was there for the fourth year. While she painted with acrylics and drawing in high school, she had left it behind until her husband came across some of her artwork and encouraged her to take it up again.
“It’s been okay today,” said Turner of the interest in her artwork. She paints bookmarks, notecards and paintings from 2 feet by 3 feet to 4 inches by 4 inches. She also does custom-order portraits of people and animals and images of her work can be seen at facebook.com/mirandaturnerart.
Three awards were presented to participating artists for Best of Show, Best New Entry and Best Presentation. The names of the winners were not available at press time.
Entertainment for those at War Vet’s Park Sunday kept the crowds entertained and included music provided by the Bent Brass Ensemble and the Brass Knuckle Quintet. Performances of “Frozen Jr.” by the Olean High School STAR Program; numbers from “Once on This Island,” by the Olean Theatre Workshop; and OTW’s Performance Class displayed their talents. Dancing from the Olean Area Irish Dancers and Dance Arts kept the beat going.
Children’s activities included free roller skating and swimming at the William O. Smith Recreation Center. The Quick Arts Center ArtMobile made their appearance with art activities and make-n-takes, a favorite among children who have been fortunate to keep themselves busy at other area festivals. Eagle Dreams Rehabilitation of Olean was also on hand to show their raptors, including several species of owls.
Other favorites included the Marketplace at the Taste, hosted by the Jamestown Community College Alumni Association showcased local food and catalog vendors, including Fat Root, Julia Nolder, Diane Babb, GourmetCreations, and J&J Animal Products.
Raffle tickets are always a hit with festival goers, and those at the Taste were no exception, taking a chance on winning gift certificates to area restaurants, the newest Santa Claus Lane ornament and squirrel items.
Editor's Note: The name of Liam Herne was misspelled in the original version of this article. The Times Herald apologizes for the error.