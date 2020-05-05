PORTVILLE — A fire was reported at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday in a structure at 9989 Dodge Creek Road.
According to a Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher, fire departments from Portville, Westons Mills and the town of Olean responded to the scene. One person was checked out for smoke inhalation but was not transported.
Cattaraugus County Real Property indicates the structure is a residence owned by Daniel and Amber Ganoung.
Portville Fire Department declared the scene clear at 8:22 p.m. No further information was available at press time.