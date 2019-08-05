ALLEGANY — The 28th annual Street Classics Car and Motorcycle Show was held under sunny skies and cooled with a light breeze Sunday at Allegany Firemen’s Park.
Street Classics Car Club officials reported that there were 195 vehicles and three motorcycles entered in the show.
Jim and Bridget Burrows, a husband and wife team of 19 years, have been loving to show their classic vehicles together for the last 15 years across the Southern Tier. Bridget Burrows shows her 1969 Ford Mustang, while Jim Burrows has both a 1966 Ford Fairlane and a 1968 F100 Ford truck.
“I just love seeing the people, meeting the people every year,” said Jim Burrows, who has liked cars since he was a youngster. His wife agreed, saying that she loved to see all the different cars each year and how they are tweaked out a little differently from the year before.
“It depends on how much space we need,” said Bridget Burrows, about which vehicle her husband shows on a particular day.
That’s because going to car shows is a family affair for the Burrows. Their three girls attend as well, Morgan, 15; Kayla, 13, and Leah, 11. They’ve been going with their parents since their beginning, as Bridget Burrows recounted how they would put the girls in strollers in the early years of attending car shows.
The whole family likes the Street Classics show because of all the activities and live music that also keeps the family, and in particular, Leah, entertained. Their daughters were sitting under a canopy behind their parent’s two cars, Leah saying she liked looking at all the other cars too.
When asked if anyone else in the family shows cars, Tim Burrows laughed. “They do now that we do,” he said. Both Tim and Bridget’s parents also show cars, taking it up after the married couple introduced them all to the hobby.
They all go to several events throughout the summer, and are looking forward to the Wyoming County Fair next weekend. They go to Penn Yan in the spring and fall each year for The Windmill Farm & Craft Market Car Show, as well as others across Western New York and Northwest Pennsylvania.
A silent auction and 50/50 drawings available kept the attention of the adults Sunday, while face painting and children’s games kept the youngsters busy.
Freddy and the Jets played from noon to 3 p.m. keeping everyone entertained as they wandered the park looking at the myriad types of vehicles there.
Of course food is a draw for every crowd and the Street Classic Car Show was no different. The Allegany Volunteer Fire Department; Boy Scouts; and Randy’s Up the River, were all cooking favorite festival foods like chicken barbecue, hot dogs and hamburgers.
The event is more than just a car show — it’s a fundraiser as well. The Street Classics Car Club awarded $5,000 to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) just last month. JDRF was also on hand at the event Sunday. Over the years, they’ve donated over $85,000 to the cause, as well as thousands of dollars to other local charities.
According to JDRF’s website, “Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels.”
According to JDRF, approximately 1.25 million Americans are living with Type 1 diabetes — including about 200,000 youth under the age of 20 and more than a million adults. They estimate that number will increase to 5 million people, 600,000 of them children, will have the disease within the next 30 years.
If you missed the show Sunday, you’ll have the chance to see local street cars at the club’s Cruise Night in the Olean Center Mall parking lot from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 26.