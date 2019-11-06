If you’re out and about today, be sure to enjoy the moderate weather, as unseasonably cold temperatures — and possibly snow — are on their way.
David Thomas, meteorologist with the Buffalo-based National Weather Service, says winter-like weather will arrive Thursday.
“(Today) is going to be a fairly nice day, compared to what’s coming,” says Thomas, explaining that a cold frontal boundary will bring first rain and then snow showers to the area tonight. “Not looking for a lot of snow (on Thursday), maybe a half inch to an inch,” he adds.
Some lake-effect snow bands, not only coming off of Lake Erie, but from as far distant as Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, are likely to set up across the region late Thursday night and into Friday, possibly dropping 2 to 3 inches to the northeast of Olean and maybe an inch in the city.
“Even more noticeable will be the temperatures,” said Thomas, indicating that Friday’s forecast high of 32 degrees is 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. The culprit is an air mass originating near the North Pole. “Friday night lows will be in the mid-teens, very close to record lows.”
Temperatures will likely moderate somewhat over the weekend, with daytime temperatures reaching highs in the upper 30s Saturday and low 40s on Sunday. In the meantime, however, we are in store for “definitely an early-season winter-like couple of days,” Thomas says.