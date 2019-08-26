From prepping for Labor Day to a rough crowd at Bradner Stadium, from the Point After Touchdown to how to handle the west end’s development, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1919
Aug. 26 — Thousands of local men are expected to take to the streets of Olean for the annual Labor Day parade, which will culminate at Oak Hill Park. From paperhangers to cigar makers, from bricklayers to soft drink workers, four divisions are expected to march the parade route. Also on the docket is a series of boxing bouts, featuring local men as well as the winners of last night’s bouts in Buffalo. Harry Boyle of Philadelphia and Ray Graham of Jamestown are to slug it out at the 138 pound class at the Eagles’ hall Monday evening. Three more big fights are scheduled, as well as a number of preliminary bouts for local boys.
Aug. 27 — City aldermen voted to oppose the application of the Western New York and Pennsylvania Traction Co. to raise fares before the Public Service Commission. Aldermen “roasted” the company officials, who are receiving “watered stock” and high wages while poor pay for the men causing the present strike, which rose to bloodshed two weeks prior. Republicans and Democrats alike criticized the company, noting that the line workers as well as downtown merchants who rely on the out-of-town traffic are being burdened by the strike.
1944
Aug. 26 — The Batavia Clippers just about killed off any chance for the Olean Oilers to make the playoffs after taking both games of a doubleheader at Bradner Stadium, 7-2 and 10-0. About 500 fans braved the chilly weather and were treated to about everything seen at any ballpark this year — including an angry mob which made clear that the officiating was about the worst of the season. A throng of fans remained after the game to personally voice their opinions to the arbiter, and the umpire was jostled a bit until the Olean players could reach and give him clubhouse sanctuary.
Aug. 30 — Weather allowed attendance at the 102nd Cattaraugus County Fair of around 3,000 people, who thronged the midway and viewed the hundreds of exhibits in various buildings on the grounds. Continued rain the day before, as well as numerous cases of infantile paralysis in the surrounding area also cut attendance. Donald Neal of Cattaraugus won the grand championship for cattle showmanship, being presented the Grange League Federation trophy.
1969
Aug. 27 — To kick or not to kick, asks sports writer Bob Davies, as local coaches sound off on a rule adding the option to kick for a point or run from the three-yard line for two points after a touchdown this season. Joe Sanfilippo of Salamanca said he will stick with the ground — I’ve never had a kicker (three in 13 years). If you have the staff, you can work with a kicker. But how many high schools have extra point men?” New Olean coach Dave McCauley said trying to score on a run or pass from the three “will make a difference — it’s tough down there.” Dutch Dunning of Bolivar says “Good … you get yourself eight points early and you’re in business.”
Aug. 30 — Wellsville’s new jet age airport will soon rise on Nile Hill, with a special access road already built for the 4,300-foot airport expected to accommodate commuter jets like those servicing Olean and Bradford. The present 3,700-foot runway, back in from Route 17 near Route 19, cannot be enlarged due to geography. The project on the old Gaus, Wasserloos and Schutt properties should be completed by the end of the year, with a hangar and other necessary structures coming soon.
1994
Aug. 28 — A major boom on the west end of Olean has many excited. A new cinema has recently opened, with BJ’s, Walmart, Kmart, a bigger Tops and other development planned for the next year — along with upward of 600 retail jobs. But some are concerned over the city center another 25-plus blocks to the east, as Walmart and the other big stores threaten local businesses. There is some good news for the city center, though, as J.C. Penney Co. is moving to the Olean Center Mall and a consulting firm has been hired to see where downtown’s strengths lie and what can be done to keep business on North Union Street.
Aug. 31 — George Whitcher, the Big 30s all-time winningest coach, graces the cover of the 25th annual football preview edition. His legend is almost as expansive as that of his school, Salamanca High, as he carries on the tradition started by Joe Sanfilippo. Whitcher would coach from 1974 to 1999, amassing a 167-59-5 record in his tenure. Also featured are writeups on all area high school teams, the predictions for Alfred University, and the chances for the Buffalo Bills to make a fifth-straight Super Bowl (they didn’t).