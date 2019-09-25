The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is marking Chamber Week, an opportunity to celebrate accomplishments in the community — while also thanking the many people who make them happen.
Each one of GOACC’s programs and activities is an orchestrated effort of numerous volunteers. Many of them have been serving on their committees or working on an event for a long time. Their efforts and dedication make each happening a reality.
During Chamber Week, GOACC presents the Volunteer of the Year Award to a volunteer who has shown extraordinary involvement and who supports the organization to its fullest. This person, selected by the GOACC staff, must be a volunteer for the entire fiscal year; must be active on one or more committees; and must be a member of the Chamber of Commerce.
This year, Tom Yanetsko, a supervisor with Dresser-Rand Corp., receives the designation.
“We appreciate all of our volunteers,” says Meme Krahe Yanetsko, the Chamber’s chief operating officer — and, yes, Tom’s significant other. “But we are especially thankful for Tom and how he steps right in to whatever volunteer job we hand him, takes charge and organizes that particular job duty.”
Meme says “it goes hand-in-hand that a husband and wife help each other, but Tom goes above and beyond with his behind-the-scenes work here at the Chamber. I cannot think of one event that Tom hasn’t volunteered for at the Chamber.”
The list is indeed long: Taste of Olean with brew serving; Sports Show working the ticket booth; Golf Classic in placing the hole sponsor signs out; Home Show helping to serve wine and beer; Corporate Challenge by directing runners; Santa Claus Lane with directing traffic; and other job duties, including decorating for Christmas; placing signs out for the events; setting up for Gus Macker; delivering event items; hanging signs ... and on and on.
Tom received his award Monday during the Chamber’s volunteer reception at Napoli Pizza.