The rest of the week and weekend look to continue the recent trend of below-average temperatures, but Olean avoided the worst of the recent storm.
According to Jim Mitchell, meteorologist with the Buffalo-based National Weather Service, after the winter weather advisory officially ends this morning, we are looking at a much quieter few days, weather-wise. It will stay cold, though.
The high for today will only reach 28, and while temperatures Thursday and Friday will creep closer to average, by Saturday we will see highs in the 20s return. The lows over this period will be in the teens and lower 20s.
On the plus side, the chance of any precipitation is low and the sun should at least make an appearance each day.
As for the recent snowfall, Olean received only 3 inches, quite a bit less than areas to the north and west, due to what Mitchell described as a very steep precipitation gradient.
NWS totals show Buffalo received more than 11 inches, and even northwest Cattaraugus County communities saw greater accumulation, but a sharp dividing line in the front kept the worst of the storm away from the Olean area.
“It was just where the boundary was sitting over the entire area,” said Mitchell. “It kind of split us in half.”