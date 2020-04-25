There’s good news and bad news on the community event front.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Community-Wide Garage Sale for June 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The tentative date for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted is May 15 — which is actually the day before the original 2020 Garage Sale Day date.
“Our office has the utmost concern to our members, our vendors, any event attendees and the community at large,” says Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC’s chief operating officer. “Once we get the green light to go ahead with any/all of our events, we will proceed. On the same note, if we get a red light or a different way to host any event, by all means, we will abide by the restrictions.”
However, the Chamber’s spring Home Show is postponed to April 2021.
Last month, GOACC rescheduled the Home Show, originally set for this weekend, to May 29-31. Guidelines were established and approved by the health department: everyone to wear face masks; restrict the number of people on the floor; screen visitors at the door for their temperature; and locate hand sanitizer stations in numerous locations.
But Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager, says the show was not filled with vendors.
“Although this show is great revenue enhancer for our vendors by giving them leads and business into the balance of 2020, the event wouldn’t be worth the time and effort by the vendors as well as our office if it didn’t fill the 80-plus booth vendors capacity,” she says. “The show was at half capacity.”
Any vendors’ deposits/fees paid to the Chamber will be returned 100% to vendors in the next weeks.’
Last week, the 2020 Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament, originally set for the weekend of June 5, was also postponed to 2021 due to concerns over coronavirus.
Regarding the Community-Wide Garage Sale, the Chamber encourages people to get up in their attics, basements and garages and start sorting and cleaning.
“Garage sales are very well-attended events,” says Erica Dreher, member services manager at GOACC. “More than 105 houses participated last year and more than 275 maps were handed out.”
For anyone interested in having a garage sale, they need to register their address with GOACC and will be placed on the garage sale map for a $5 fee. GOACC encourages signup to be completed after May 15, once it is confirmed that the event can proceed.
GOACC will need the address, and a short list of items that the home would be selling. The week of the garage sale days, stop back to the chamber and pick up your free Garage Sale sign that has space to list your address.
Deadline to enter is June 17 at noon. Maps depicting the locations of the garages sales, will be available on June 19, and also will be handed out from GOACC office on the morning of the sales, beginning at 7 a.m.
Mail or drop off garage sale information to GOACC, 301 N. Union St., Olean, NY, 14760; fax to 372-7912; or email info@oleanny.com.
For more information on the garage sale, call 372-4433.
Moving forward, Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifts restrictions May 15, GOACC officials will meet with county health officials regarding the balance of its calendar of events.
Some topics to cover include races and walks, which are popular fundraisers, the Chamber Clambake and golf tournaments.
“New York state may create guidelines for large gatherings but GOACC and the health department want to be on the same page for any events going forward,” the Chamber indicates.