Olean-area native Jonathan Townsend, a conservation biologist with the Roger Tory Peterson Institute in Jamestown, has received the 2019 Nature Sanctuary Society Environmental Educator Award.
The award was presented this summer by Nature Sanctuary Society of Western New York.
Nicknamed “Batman” because of his specialty of bat biology and conservation, Townsend grew up near Olean, where he developed a lifelong love and passion for the natural world. The fascination with ecological relationships led him to pursue a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and a master’s degree in biology, both from SUNY Fredonia.
Over the years, he has worked on environmental projects with various state and local municipalities, as well as private environmental consultants and non-profits. For the past 3 1/2 years he has worked as the conservation land manager at the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy.
He also teaches biology as an adjunct professor at Jamestown Community College and is a member of the board of directors at the Greystone Bat, Bird and Butterfly Sanctuary in Fredonia, where he has been working to develop a regional bat conservation initiative that includes public education, scientific research and habitat development for bat species in the region. He’s also involved in invasive species surveys, bird-banding projects and hellbender studies.
In his work with the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, Townsend is studying how microplastic pollution travels through ecosystems, focusing on bats, insects and birds. In addition, he started doctoral work this fall, working in the University at Buffalo’s geography department on an integrated biogeography study of bats in relation to plastic pollution and potential climate change.