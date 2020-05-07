Area residents who may have been surprised, or even dismayed, to see snowflakes in the air Wednesday morning will need to brace themselves for yet another shot of cold air and wintry precipitation this weekend.
Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo, says a cold front will move into the region this evening, with overnight lows dropping to around 30 and Friday reaching a high only in the mid-40s.
Friday night will be colder still with temps dipping to the mid-20s with snow possible.
The hard freeze may pose a risk to area gardens in their early stages.
“With temperatures well below 32, plants that might be resistant to a light frost may be impacted,” Apffel explains, adding, “This isn’t the only night; we’ve got the risk of a frost or freeze almost every night for the next six nights.”
The cold weather continues Saturday with a high around 40 and more rain or snow, but things warm up slightly Sunday, which should see a high around 50.
If you’re feeling like the weather lately has been colder than normal for this time of the year, you’re not wrong. Apffel says the region has been several weeks in a much-below-normal temperature pattern.
“One thing to keep in mind,” Apffel says, “most of the winter we were in an above-normal pattern. It hasn’t been until springtime that we’ve gotten a trough with cold air flowing from northern latitudes that has brought us below-normal temperatures.
The news isn’t all grim, however, with the eight to 14-day outlook showing a much more normal weather pattern, with temperatures reaching well into the 60s.
“Maybe this will be the last chunk of real cold air of the season,” Apffel says.
Maybe.