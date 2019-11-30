OLEAN — Woodland in the City (Woodland) and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce (GOACC) have created the 13th edition of the Woodland in the City Squirrel Calendar for 2020.
Again this year, the calendar features local families with their relatives appearing with the squirrels throughout Olean, as well as information on the squirrels themselves.
It also showcases National Squirrel Day, National Squirrel Awareness Month, and many ‘nuts’ days – peanut, almond, etc. We just love the squirrels that populate the many professional sports fields. A map depicting locations of all squirrels is inside. The calendar, sold at the GOACC office, sells for $8 or two for $12 with just 85 copies available.
In other squirrel news, GOACC has many squirrel items/memorabilia for sale. The Chamber has peace love and squirrel T-shirts; plush squirrels; a squirrel ornament; Woodland squirrel bookmarks; and the third printed edition of Woodland in the City Squirrel Guide Book. Item prices range from $1 to $15.
For more information on the squirrel retail items, please stop in GOACC at 301 N. Union St. between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call (716) 372-4433.