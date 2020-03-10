Speak Up!
OLEAN — A workshop to gain the skills for effective advocacy and how to prepare for meetings will take place at the Olean Family YMCA, 1101 Wayne St., April 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
This workshop is for parents, caregivers and individuals with disabilities, who participate in various meetings with professionals throughout a school year.
For more information or to register, contact: info@parentnetworkwny.org; (716) 332-4170 or visit https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/speak-up-skills-for-effective-advocacy-how-to-prepare-for-meetings-3/.