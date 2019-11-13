OLEAN — If you’re searching for a special holiday gift at very reasonable prices, don’t overlook the SPCA Christmas “Pawtique” located in the Olean Mall next to the former Sears store.
The store will hold its official opening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and remain open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Christmas from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thanks to many generous donors, the store offers quality items such as jewelry; linens; pet beds; holiday decorations including beautiful wreaths; baby items; pictures; glassware; kitchen items; and other items too numerous to list.
As in the past, the SPCA will offer a nice variety of baskets to raffle off. Two new additional raffles are being offered this year - a lottery board with $100 in scratch-off tickets and an iPad valued at over $300.
All proceeds from the “Pawtique” fundraising store will be utilized for dog kennel renovations, as the current kennels are outdated and need to be upgraded in order to provide more comfort to the residents. Stop by, shop in a beautiful store, and show your support for the SPCA.
The SPCA’s shelter cats will be there to visit and shoppers can complete an application for possible future adoption of any of their pets.