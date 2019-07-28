ALLEGANY — Crowds of energetic country music lovers gathered under warm, sunny skies Saturday at the third annual Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit Concert in Allegany Fireman’s Park.
They were there not just to be entertained and fed, but to support U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick Miller in his efforts.
“I love this because of what we’re about,” Miller said. “The entire purpose and intent, everything we do, is to raise money and awareness for veterans.”
Miller’s family has been by his side, working hard to achieve his mission through the years.
“Harper and I are so proud of him to do this,” said wife Ashley of herself and their 3-year-old daughter. “The passion to do this every year. He’s a great role model for everybody.”
Miller’s father, Dr. John Miller, agreed.
“I’m tremendously proud of what he’s doing,” he said. “Ever since he’s been injured he’s wanted to give back.”
Towards that end, Lt. Col. Miller, who was inducted into the New York State Senate Veteran’s Hall of Fame in 2017, worked tirelessly this year from Ft. Drum, where he’s currently stationed.
“I feel like he starts planning for the next one as soon as this one is over,” Ashley Miller said.
It takes a lot logistically to pull off an event of this size. This year they pre-sold 1,000 tickets and expected between 1,500 and 1,700 music lovers and veteran supporters. Last year about 1,300 people attended.
Many of those in attendance were veterans themselves or had family members enlisted in the military. Alan Forsberg, who was there early in the day with his wife, Diane, stopped on their way home to Wellsville from their vacation.
“We are a military family,” Forsberg said. “Our son-in-law is commander of the 2nd Combat Brigade at Ft. Bragg … He serves, he deploys, he comes back, so we’re here to support the cause.”
Keith Snyder and Darlene Merrill, both of Friendship, were in the crowd for the first time, having won tickets in the Memorial Day raffle in Cuba. Snyder, who makes clocks to give away to veterans, had made Lt. Col. Miller an Army clock and hoped to present it to him at some point during the festivities Saturday.
Autographed sports memorabilia was once again a crowd favorite, as people lined up to buy raffle tickets to win autographed sports items from Jim Kelly, Josh Allen, Sam Reinhart, Rasmus Dahlen and others; as well as Bills Salute to Service merchandise, K-Bar knives and more.
LT. COL. MILLER makes it a point to include a line-up of entertainment that would draw area residents to the park. He said he wants the local community to be able to enjoy big-name country music performers without traveling a long distance and to give back to the town where he grew up and went to college.
He makes a point that, whoever plays, they’re “military strong and really believe in his cause,” said Ashley Miller.
Headlining the live concerts that kept the crowd in their seats throughout the day was Eddie Montgomery, a nationwide sensation who tours under the name Montgomery Gentry, and has hits like “Back When I Knew It All” and “Roll With Me.”
Other acts included “The Voice” runners-up Meghan Linsey and Tyler Cain, who perform under the name “Meg and Tyler;” and Eric Van Houten, a Buffalo native and singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tenn. Jack Ellis and Keepin’ It Country, a nationally recognized country music artist and local resident who is in the New York State Country Music Hall of Fame, started off the afternoon of live music.
Lt. Col. Miller and his family aren’t on their own in organizing the increasingly popular event, as it takes dozens of volunteers to help both prior to, and the day of, the event. The volunteers who man the food and drink concessions; the raffle ticket sales; security; and ticket takers at the front gate, all donate their time to make the Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit Concert a success.
Gillian Williams of Allegany has helped out at the benefit concert each year.
“It’s about being bigger than me,” Williams said. “It’s like Pat says ‘we’re here for a bigger cause than ourselves.”
Four Allegany police officers and two New York State troopers provided security at the event, as well as the Allegany Rescue and EMS. The Reinforcements, a motorcycle club comprised of veterans and other riders who support the cause, have been helping out since the first event.
“Honoring our veterans is what we do,” said Randy Wilber, president of Reinforcements. “We do what we can.”
All profits from the day will continue to be donated to organizations that support local area veterans in need. This year, financial support will go to more than the two nation-wide groups that received funds in 2017 and 2018.
A portion of the proceeds will go to local veteran’s organizations like the St. Bonaventure University Student Veterans Association; the Joseph P. Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Project; Western New York Heroes; and Pawsitive for Heroes, which pays for service dog training.
Receiving donations again this year are the Fisher House Foundation, which according to their website, offers “comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment,” and the Homes For Our Troops Foundation, which exists “to build and donate specially adapted, custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.”