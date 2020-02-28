ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville Skatepark Committee (SK8EVL) and Finnerty’s Tap Room will host SOUP-to-SKATE in support of the skatepark 1 to 4 p.m. March 29.
This event is planned to raise funds towards construction of a permanent concrete skatepark in the Ellicottville Village Park.
Upon arrival, attendees will choose a one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl handmade by Ellicottville Central School and Allegany-Limestone Central School students under the direction of art teachers Deb McGowan and Nicole Missel. Fill your bowl with samples of salads, soups and chili.
The bowl one chooses is the bowl one gets to take home.
A limited number of pre-sale tickets are available, which guarantees a student-made bowl. Pre-order tickets for $25 each at the Ellicottville SNOWED-IN/PaNDaGOAT Media office, 9 W. Washington St., through any SK8EVL committee member or through McGowan at Ellicottville Central School.
There are also a limited number of spots open to community members interested in competing in the Soup & Chili Cookoff. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third and entry is free.
The day will also feature live music and basket raffles. Every dollar raised will be matched by the Tony Hawk Foundation/Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
For more information, contact Brenda Perks at 244-7573 or ellicottvilleskatepark@gmail.com.