A weather saying that certainly applies to the Twin Tiers goes something like, “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes.”
The weather will definitely see changes this week — perhaps not every five minutes — but changes nonetheless.
While Monday night and Tuesday will be generally quiet in the Great Lakes Region and across Western New York, it will be the calm before the storms, says David Thomas, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
“The big weather event that will happen this week in the Great Lakes Region will come in from the Southern Plains,” Thomas said. “It will spread several impactful weather elements.”
The first of those elements will be rain, beginning Tuesday night when the temperature will be in the high 30s but reach the high 40s on Wednesday. Temperatures will begin to plunge during the day Wednesday while the rain continues with “increasing winds that will possibly gust to 45 mph or more,” Thomas said. “The lower 50s will be a thing of the past.”
By Wednesday evening, it will be down to freezing with possible snow showers across the region. The area could have a frosting of white Thanksgiving morning but there won’t be accumulation — not at that point.
With possible snow and the temperatures near freezing, be cautious of road conditions and the fact that an estimated 55 million people are traveling this holiday week, according to the American Automobile Association. That’s the second-highest amount since AAA has began tracking in 2000, only 2005 saw more travelers. Many who are traveling “locally” will be heading out during the day and into the evening Wednesday.
The snow will taper off Thursday evening and Friday and Saturday will continue to improve with dry conditions and with high temperatures reaching only the mid-30s.
“Another storm system will come in with rain Sunday night,” Thomas said. “There’s a chance for decent lake-effect snow in the first few days of December.”
AAA reminds travelers to check your vehicle’s tire treads and pressure, battery hookup, washer blades and brakes. Also carry an emergency road kit that includes blankets, drinking water, non-perishable snacks, a flashlight and snow shovel. Make sure your cell phones and devices are fully charged before setting off.